Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

