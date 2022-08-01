iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.