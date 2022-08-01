Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

