Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.4 %

CMC opened at $39.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

