Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $660,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $269.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

