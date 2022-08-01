Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $165.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

