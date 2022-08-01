Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $8,640,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 7.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $983.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.