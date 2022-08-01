19,700 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 154.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

