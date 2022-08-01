Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,085.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

