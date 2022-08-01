Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 580 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.78.

POOL opened at $357.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

