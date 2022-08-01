Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 718,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of TechnipFMC worth $32,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.09 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

