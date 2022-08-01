Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Cboe Global Markets worth $33,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

