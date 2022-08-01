Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.91 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.22 and a 200 day moving average of $387.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

