Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.15 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $34,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $15,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

ANSS stock opened at $278.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.