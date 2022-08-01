Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,946 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of LivaNova worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $63.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.