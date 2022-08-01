Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,347 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TDY opened at $391.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.21 and its 200 day moving average is $417.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

