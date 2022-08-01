WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of WNS worth $32,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after buying an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in WNS by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in WNS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in WNS by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

