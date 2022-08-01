Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,928 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Silgan worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

