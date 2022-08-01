Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 259,590 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

