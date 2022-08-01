Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 99,532 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of SLM worth $32,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $3,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SLM by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

