Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Flowserve worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.