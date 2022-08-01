Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.67. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

