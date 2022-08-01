Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.95 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

