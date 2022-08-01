Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

