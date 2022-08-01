Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.90 Million Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341,355 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.64% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $36,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 1,509,724 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,556,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 365,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,402,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

