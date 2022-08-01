Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $40.53 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $40,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,845,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.