Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $40.53 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $40,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,845,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
