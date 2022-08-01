Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $41,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $190.67 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

