Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of TKC opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

