California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,369 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $45,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $357.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

