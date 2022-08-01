Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

