Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $367.50 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

