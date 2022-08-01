Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,030 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.74 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

