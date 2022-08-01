California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,814 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Advance Auto Parts worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AAP opened at $193.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

