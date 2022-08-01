Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 150,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $37.97 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

