Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29.

