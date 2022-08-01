California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.82 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Generac worth $37,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Stock Up 4.4 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $268.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

