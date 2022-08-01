Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $230.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

