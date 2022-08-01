JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Linde (NYSE:LIN) Target Price to $350.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.82.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

