Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $215.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.