Bank of America Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Roku Trading Down 23.1 %

ROKU stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $449.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

