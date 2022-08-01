Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.88.

Roku Stock Down 23.1 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $449.98. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

