LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $135.09 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

