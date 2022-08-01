Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns Initiates Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

