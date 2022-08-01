Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.