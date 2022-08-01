Telsey Advisory Group Trims Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price to $12.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

