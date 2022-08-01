Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives “Maintains” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.65.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 88.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

