BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 1,254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
BYD Company Profile
