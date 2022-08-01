Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

EWC stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

