Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BLV opened at $83.01 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

