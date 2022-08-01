2,705 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
SPVM stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.
